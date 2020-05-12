Cuba reports 21 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, one death and 48 discharges

HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed the detection today of 21 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,804 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.Dr. Francisco Duran, MINSAP Director of Epidemiology, told the press in his daily report that 1,148 patients are under surveillance in hospitals, while 3,907 others are controlled at home by the Primary Health Care System.There are currently 447 active cases in the country and 443 out of them have a favorable clinical evolution, while there are two patients in critical condition and two others remain severely ill.So far, there have been 78 (1 yesterday) deaths by COVID-19 in Cuba, two persons have been evacuated and 1,277 patients have been discharged (48 yesterday), thus remaining the trend of increasing discharges over the new cases reported.All the new positive cases are Cubans; 20 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in only one case the source of infection is not identified.Twelve of the 21 new positives were men and nine were women, while 17 of those cases were asymptomatic.