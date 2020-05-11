Cuba reports 17 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, no deaths and 36 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed the detection today of 17 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,783 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.

Dr. Francisco Duran, MINSAP Director of Epidemiology, told the press in his daily report that 1,553 patients are under surveillance in hospitals, while 3,900 others are controlled at home by the Primary Health Care System.

There are currently 475 active cases in the country and 468 out of them have a favorable clinical evolution, while there is only one patient in critical condition and six remain severely ill.

So far, there have been 77 (0 yesterday) deaths by COVID-19 in Cuba, two persons have been evacuated and 1,229 patients have been discharged (36 yesterday), thus remaining the trend of increasing discharges over the new cases reported.

All the new positive cases are Cubans; 16 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in only one case the source of infection is not identified.

Ten of the 17 new positives were men and seven were women, while 15 of those cases were asymptomatic.