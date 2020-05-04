Cuba reports 19 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, two deaths and 49 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed the detection today of 19 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,668 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.

Dr. Francisco Duran, MINSAP Director of Epidemiology, told the press in his daily report that 2,543 patients are under surveillance in hospitals, while 6,188 others are controlled at home by the Primary Health Care System.

So far, there have been 69 (2 yesterday) deaths by COVID-19 in Cuba, two persons have been evacuated and 876 patients have been discharged (49 more yesterday).

All the new confirmed cases are Cubans; 17 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in 2 cases the source of infection is not identified.

Ten of the 19 new positives were women and nine were men, while 5 of those cases were asymptomatic.