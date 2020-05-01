Cuba reports 36 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, totaling 1,537

HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed the detection today of 36 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,537 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.

Dr. Francisco Duran, MINSAP Director of Epidemiology, told the press that 2,897 patients are under surveillance in hospitals, while 3,892 others are controlled at home by the Primary Health Care System.

747 of the 757 active cases show stable clinical evolution, 64 have died (3 yesterday), two have been evacuated and 714 have been discharged (33 more yesterday); 6 are in a critical condition and 4 are seriously ill.

All the new confirmed cases are Cubans; 31 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in five cases the source of infection is not identified.

29 (80.5%) out of the 36 new positives were men and 7 (19.5%) were women, while 66.6 % (24) of those cases were asymptomatic.

The most affected age groups were those of 40 to 60 years old with 16 cases (44.4%), followed by the one of over 60 years old with 13 cases (36.1%).

As of April 30th, 183 countries have reported presence of COVID-19 with 3.130,800 confirmed cases (+78,430) and 227,051 deaths (+10,488) for a fatality of 7.25% (+0.16).

In the Americas region; 1.293,607 confirmed cases (+41,006) are reported (41.32% of the total reported cases in the world); with 74,591 deaths (+3,506) for a lethality of 5.7% (+0.09).