Cuba reports 34 new positive cases of SARS-Cov-2, totaling 1,501

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) confirmed the detection today of 34 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, a total of 1,501 people have been infected with the pathogen in Cuba.

Dr. Francisco Duran, MINSAP Director of Epidemiology, told the press that 2,954 patients are under surveillance in hospitals, while 6,972 others are controlled at home by the Primary Health Care System.

757 of the 790 active cases show stable clinical evolution, 61 have died (3 yesterday), two have been evacuated and 681 have been discharged (64 more yesterday); 6 are in a critical condition and 4 are seriously ill.

All the new confirmed cases are Cubans; 29 of them are contacts of confirmed cases and in five cases the source of infection is not identified.

16 (47%) out of the 34 new positives were women and 18 (53%) were men, while 67.6 % (23) of those cases were asymptomatic.

The most affected age groups were those of 40 to 60 years old with 16 cases (47%), followed by the one of U40 years old with 14 cases (41%).

As of April 29th, 183 countries have reported presence of COVID-19 with 3.052,370 confirmed cases (+69,682) and 216,563 deaths (+6,370) for a fatality of 7.09% (+0.05).

In the Americas region; 1.252,601 confirmed cases (+37,496) are reported (41.04% of the total reported cases in the world); with 71,085 deaths (+3,216) for a lethality of 5.67% (+0.09).

