Cuba confirms 48 new positive cases for COVID-19 for a total of 814



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 15 (acn) With the confirmation of 48 new positive cases for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing COVID-19, the number of infected in Cuba rises to 814, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.

622 out of those 814 patients present stable clinical evolution, there have been 24 deaths (3 more yesterday, two evacuees and 151 discharges (19 yesterday); eight are in critical condition and seven are seriously ill, states the MINSAP daily report.

It also says that 2,466 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while other 6,572 persons are monitored at home, from the Primary Health Care System.

1,684 cases were studied yesterday, resulting in 48 positive samples. The country accumulates 20,451 samples carried out and 814 positive tests (3.9% of the total made).

47 out of the 48 new confirmed cases were Cubans and the other was an American woman; 26 belong to the female gender (54.1%) and 22 to the male gender (45.8%). 41.6% (20) of the positive cases were asymptomatic, the most affected age groups are: 40 to 60 years (25) and those under 40 (14), representing both 81% of the total.