Cuba accumulates 766 positive cases for COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (acn) With the confirmation of 40 new positive cases for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing COVID-19, the number of infected in Cuba rises to 766, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.

599 out of those 766 patients present stable clinical evolution, there have been 21 deaths, two evacuees and 132 discharges (11 more yesterday); nine are in critical condition and three are seriously ill, states the MINSAP daily report.

It also says that 2,501 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while other 7,167 persons are monitored at home, from the Primary Health Care System.

1,634 cases were studied yesterday, resulting in 40 positive samples. The country accumulates 18,864 samples carried out and 766 positive (4.0% of the total tests made).

The 40 new confirmed cases were Cubans; 21 belong to the female gender (52.5%) and 19 to the male gender (47.5%). 20% (8) of the positive cases were asymptomatic, the most affected age groups are: 40 to 60 years (15) and those under 40 (15), representing 37.5% each.

So far, 182 countries have reported COVID-19 cases, with 1.807,308 confirmed cases (+72,395) and 113,513 deaths (+5,321) for a case fatality of 6.28% (+0.05).

In the Americas region, 647,192 confirmed cases are reported; 35.81% of the total cases in the world, with 25,621 deaths and lethality of 3.96%.