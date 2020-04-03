Cuba confirms 36 new cases of COVID-19, totaling 269



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry confirmed the study on Thursday of 803 new cases, confirming this Friday 36 new cases for COVID-19, for a total of 269 in the country.

Cuba has collected 4,145 samples and 269 positive ones.

Of the total number of patients diagnosed with the disease, 239 show stable clinical evolution, six deaths, one evacuated and 15 discharged (two more on Thursday); six are reported in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Out of 36 confirmed cases, 35 are Cubans and one foreigner (China). Among the 35 Cubans diagnosed, five have a source of infection abroad: Spain (3), Haiti and the United States (1 each), 26 were contacts of confirmed cases and four were contacts of travelers from abroad.