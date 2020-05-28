Cuba reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, no death and 10 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuba reported 9 new positive cases for COVID 19, for a total of 1,983 cases for SARS Cov 2, Dr Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) told the press on his daily report.

By the close of May 27, 555 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 1,684 others are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 9 new confirmed cases were Cubans; 8 of them were contacts of confirmed cases and in one the source of infection is not specified.

Four of them were women, the rest (five) were men and 4 were asymptomatic.

The most affected age group was that of 40-59 years old with 7 cases, followed by the one of 20-39 year-old group (2).

Only 165 of the positive cases remain in hospitals and 164 (99.4%) of them present stable clinical evolution while 1,734 patients (87.4%) of the confirmed cases have been discharged (10 yesterday).

The amount of deaths reaches 82 (0 yesterday) and there are only 1 patient in serious condition.

Official data show that 185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 5.555,708 confirmed cases and 350,212 deaths for a lethality of 6.30%.

The Americas region reports 2.571,974 confirmed cases (46.29 percent of the cases worldwide), with 149,023 deaths and fatality rate of 5.79%.