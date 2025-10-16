Cuba’s CDRs decry interventionist exclusion from the Summit of the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, October 14 (ACN) The National Secretariat of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) expressed its strongest opposition to the unjust and exclusionary decision to ban Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the upcoming Summit of the Americas, to be held in the Dominican Republic.



In its statement, the organization described this move as a clear violation of the principles of sovereignty, equality, and mutual respect that should govern relations between the peoples of the continent and as a measure with an interventionist political and discriminatory undertone intended to delegitimize sovereign countries under unfounded pretexts at odds with the spirit of unity that should prevail in the region.



“We reject the imposition of policies that seek to divide Latin America and the Caribbean and condemn the selective exclusion that, far from promoting regional integration, fosters division and confrontation,” the text states.



The CDRs demanded unrestricted respect for the sovereignty of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and all the peoples of the Americas and made an urgent call for continental unity and solidarity to confront and defeat any form of blockade, exclusion, or aggression.



In this way, the institution ratifies its will to keep defending the Revolution and the dignity of the peoples, making it clear that true hemispheric integration will only be possible through respect, justice, and the self-determination of all nations.