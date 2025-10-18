All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Congratulates Russian TV on its 20th Birthday



Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Russia’s RT Television Network on the 20th anniversary of its founding and thanked for the presence of its signal on the Island.

In a video message, President Díaz-Canel said that RT "tells truths that others hide" and valued as significant its respect for Cuba and its work to spread Cuban reality.

RT has expanded its profile towards the Global South and has consolidated itself as an outlet offering space to diverse voices in the face the corporate media, the Cuban head of state noted.

Other presidents of the world also congratulated the media outlet on its 20th anniversary, including Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

