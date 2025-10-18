Coffee Harvest in Eastern Cuba with High Output





Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) Coffee is one of Cuba’s main export products and the eastern province of Guantanamo is a large coffee producer, which has reported nearly 90 tons of the product out of an 82.2-ton plan up to early October.



According to local media reports, all coffee-producing territories in Guantanamo have reported good yield.



Agriculture executive in the eastern province, Jose Francisco Machado said that despite the early ripening of coffee grains in plantations and the losses caused by heavy rains, three is enough coffee to meet all production plans.