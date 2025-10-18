Cuban president congratulates the Armed Forces on the 66th anniversary of their foundation

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) A congratulatory message to the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) on its 66th anniversary was sent by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic.
On X, the Head of State extended a warm hug to the commanders, officers, combatants, and especially to his Prime Minister, Army General Raul Castro Ruz.
President Diaz-Canel's message recognizes the work and commitment of the members of the Armed Forces (FAR), who on this day celebrate another anniversary of the creation of their governing ministry.
