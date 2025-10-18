Diaz-Canel highlights the need to coordinate the global left





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, stressed the need for the left to articulate its struggles globally in the face of the challenge of fascism.



On X, the Cuban leader reflected that the fight against fascism is global. No nation can be saved alone.



"The left must articulate its struggles, share experiences, and learn from its victories and mistakes," the head of state affirmed.



In his message, the president specifically highlighted the value of the recently concluded 3rd International Meeting of Theoretical Left Publications, held in Havana, noting that the event had been very beneficial and paved the way.



For three days, the meeting in this capital brought together more than 100 representatives of progressive parties and movements from some 30 countries.

