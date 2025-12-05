Cuban and Chinese Communist Parties Hold Seminar in Beijing





Havana, Dec 4 (ACN) The Communist Parties of Cuba (PCC) and China (CCP) held their 7th Theoretical Seminar Thursday in Beijing, focusing on practices and experiences to promote socialist modernization through scientific planning.



A PL wire cited Gladys Martínez, member of the Political Bureau and first secretary of the PCC Provincial Committee in Artemisa as saying that the seminar is a tool to strengthen bilateral cooperation in building a community with a shared future.



Martinez said that the community with a shared future between China and Cuba was the first established by Beijing with a Latin American country, and she went on to stress results of collaboration between the provinces of Cuba’s Artemisa and China’s Hunan, in sectors such as agriculture, trade, and economic development.



Martínez denounced the intensification of the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba, as well as the island's inclusion on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, and expressed gratitude for the constant support of the Chinese government and people in the areas of agriculture, energy, and cybersecurity.



Meanwhile, Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, stressed the importance of strengthening communication and exchanges to promote bilateral cooperative relations, and explained China's experience in developing five-year plans based on scientific development planning.



The seminar included three panels entitled Ideological Work, Economic Work, and Anti-Corruption Work, in which participants addressed the main challenges in each area.



Cuba and China celebrated 65 years of diplomatic relations last September.