Cuban PM attends closing ceremony of Cybersecurity event





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The 4th National Cybersecurity Conference concludes its working sessions today with the participation of Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister.



The event, which has been taking place in Havana since November 27, brought together experts, academics, specialists from state entities, and representatives from the business sector to analyze national trends, challenges, and strategies in the field of cybersecurity.



During the closing ceremony, the conference's general conclusions will be presented.



These conclusions summarize the main debates and exchanges from panels, conferences, and specialized workshops, whose central themes revolved around information security, the protection of critical infrastructure, citizen cybersecurity, and the necessary capacity building in a constantly evolving field.



The Prime Minister's presence at the closing of this forum demonstrates the high priority that the Cuban State and Government place on cybersecurity as a fundamental pillar for defending national sovereignty, protecting data, and ensuring the secure advancement of the digitalization of society.



This 4th National Cybersecurity Conference has established itself as an essential space for sharing knowledge, strengthening cooperation among institutions, and reaffirming Cuba's commitment to a peaceful, secure, and orderly cyberspace.





