Cuban VP visited sites of economic interest in the country's westernmost province





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban Vice President, visited today sites of economic interest in the western province of Pinar del Rio.



According to Valdés Mesa's social media account, he held an important meeting with the management and workers of the Vietnamese rice-producing company, which has been located in the municipality of Los Palacios since February 2023, accompanied by provincial authorities.



Along with Alberto Lopez Díaz, Minister of the Food Industry (MINAL by its Spanish acronym), he also visited the La Coloma Fishing Industry, which was damaged by a fire a few days ago that destroyed part of the facilities.



Cuban Vice President observed the recovery efforts being carried out by the workers there.



"Together with the Minister of Minal and authorities from Pinar del Rio, we visited La Coloma, where a few days ago a large fire destroyed part of the fishing industry facilities, but it could not overcome the drive of its workers who are now involved in its recovery."

