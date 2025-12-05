Cuba Reiterates Rejection of Unilateral Coercive Measures





Havana, Dec 4 (ACN) On International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures, December 4, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated his country’s rejection of such sanctions, given their arbitrariness and negative impact on target countries.



Rodriguez called for dialogue, multilateralism and the right to free self-determination of nations, as essential principles in international relations.



He stressed that the commemoration, which was marked December 4 for the first time, aims to create global awareness about the negative impact of unilateral coercive actions, contrary to International Law and the Charter of the United Nations.



Rodriguez also denounced the daily damage caused to the Cuban people by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington against Cuba.



During a recent visit to Cuba, UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan said that US unilateral measures against the island nation lack legitimacy and affect the human rights of the Cuban people.