Cuban Dancers Pay Tribute to Legendary Prime Ballerina Alicia Alonso

Havana, Dec 4 (ACN) The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), led by first ballerina Viengsay Valdés, will present a special season of the classic “Don Quixote,” to pay tribute to the memory of the legendary Prima Ballerina Assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019) on the 105th anniversary of her birth.
As a sign of respect for such a prominent figure in world culture, December 21 was declared Ibero-American Dance Day in 2020 to commemorate her birthdate, the BNC noted in a press release.
Following a tradition of more than six decades, the announced performance will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution and the beginning of the new year.
