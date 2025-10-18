Cuba secures rowing spots at Santo Domingo qualifier





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Cuba secured spots in the women's and men's singles (1x) and gold and silver medals in the coxless four (4-/m and f) in the qualifying tournament for the Santos Domingo 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, held on Lake Peten.



Angel Luis Garcia, national president and commissioner, who is participating in the competition as a technical delegate, informed the Cuban News Agency that singles players Leah Almeida and Henry Heredia secured their spots, finishing fourth with times of 8:53.33 and 6:47.96 minutes in the A finals, respectively.



Regarding the gold and silver medals, he noted that they were won by the quartets composed of Roberto Paz, Leduar Suarez, Henry Heredia, and Reidy Cardona (6:21.06), and Lisandra Verdecia, Anyel Cruz, Natalie Morales, and Loraidis Echavarria (7:17.11), in that order.



Concerning these award-winning results, he clarified that he does not award spots for the Dominican multi-sport event, as only small boats do. Regarding the Cubans' goal, he reiterated that it is to secure spots in all 13 events included in the qualifier, as small boats guarantee spots in the larger ones, including the coxed eight (8+).

