Cuban President reaffirms solidarity and support to Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, expressed Cuba's solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela, in light of the recent approval by the United States government of covert CIA operations against the Bolivarian nation.



On X, the Cuban leader sent a message of support to Venezuelan constitutional President Nicolas Maduro and condemned the actions of the empire and its misguided leader.



"At a time when the empire and its misguided leader approve covert CIA operations against #Venezuela, we express our solidarity with that brotherly people and, especially, with its President Nicolas Maduro," Diaz-Canel wrote.



The Head of State evoked the thoughts of two great figures in the history of the Homeland to underscore the island's commitment. "Today, #Cuba remembers more than ever the words of #Marti: 'Give me Venezuela something to serve her with, she has a son in me,' and of #Fidel: 'We must give everything for Venezuela,'" he quoted.



The President concluded his message with a firm conviction in Venezuelan victory: "We are certain that Venezuela and its popular, military, and police fusion will once again defeat the threats and actions of the empire."

