US Lawmakers Submit Resolution to Prevent US Action against Venezuela





Havana, Oct 17 (ACN) US senators submitted a resolution to prevent US President Donald Trump from ordering military ops without the approval of Congress and so avoid a US military offensive on Venezuela.



The move tries to reaffirm the constitutional limits of the US executive power and to stop the expansion of Washington’s military presence in the Caribbean under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking.



The document was sponsored by US democrats Tim Kaine and Adam Schiff, along Republican Rand Paul, who agree that the use of military force must have previous legislative authorization.



The draft resolution was presented by Kaine on Octover 16th, which would have the US senate debate the document after a 10-day waiting term. The senator recalled that the US Constitution gives Congress the exclusive authority to declare war, while the President can only authorize limited armed actions or of immediate defense.



Below is the link to the full text of the draft resolution presented by the US lawmakers as published by Telesur TV network.



https://ikona.telesurtv.net/content/uploads/2025/10/dav25l14.pdf

