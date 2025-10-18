Diaz-Canel attends closing ceremony of the International Meeting of Theoretical Publications





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, the closing ceremony of the 3rd International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left-Wing Parties and Movements takes place today in Havana.



The presentation of a special issue of the Cuba Socialista Magazine, the theoretical and political publication of the PCC Central Committee and the main sponsor of the event, also took place.



This 3rd edition is dedicated to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the activities commemorating the centennial of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, to be held on August 13, 2026.



The sessions of the Third International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left-Wing Parties and Movements give way to the 1rst International Granma-Rebelde Festival, a platform for sharing ideas, informational, and educational opportunities with the public at the facilities located at Línea and 18th Streets in Vedado, Havana.



