ALBA-TCP Calls for End of Israeli Genocide of Palestine and Lasting Peace





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to peace and justice in Palestine.



In a statement on Monday, (https://x.com/ALBATCP/status/1977756683867726143) the regional bloc denounced the "massacre" in Gaza as one of the most serious crimes in contemporary history and demanded that the international community redouble its efforts to stop the Israeli genocide, pl wire service reported.



ALBA-TCP, faithful to its founding principles of independence and justice, strongly condemned the crimes committed in the Palestinian enclave. The organization demanded that those responsible for the massacre in Gaza be held accountable before international justice, underlining that no sustainable peace can be built on impunity or the denial of self-determination.



The bloc reiterated its firm support of the right of the Palestinian people to have an independent and sovereign state. This position is aligned with the historical demand to establish the State within the pre-1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only definitive solution to the conflict.



The Alliance also recognized the fundamental role of the Arab, Muslim states and the peoples of the Global South who have defended the Palestinian cause with dignity and perseverance in the international arena, facing the hegemonic narrative.



ALBA-TCP made an explicit call to the mediating countries and the United Nations to redouble their efforts in the search for a peace that is truly just and humane. This peace, the statement stressed, must be based on the full and unconditional restitution of the historical and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.



The statement ratified the Alliance's "firm and permanent" solidarity with Palestine, as well as its decision to accompany, in all multilateral spaces, the struggle for a definitive solution.



The regional bloc underlined that the solution must be based on mutual respect and the cessation of all forms of military occupation.



"True peace will only be possible when all forms of occupation cease and the rights of the Palestinian people are fully restored," concluded the ALBA-TCP statement.lc



