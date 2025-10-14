Havana to Host International University Congress





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) The Cuban city capital will host the 15th International University Congress, February 9th to 13th next year under the theme: Innovation and Social Transformation, Bets for a Higher Education based on Sustainable and Inclusive Development.



Deputy Higher Education Minister Reynaldo Velázquez Zaldivar told reporters in Havana that the biannual event, held over the past 30 years, is traditional in academic circles promoting debates, good practices, exchanges and shared projects.



On this occasion the gathering will be specially dedicated to the100th birthday of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and to the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Ministry of Higher Education and its network of centers.



The Cuban government official announced for the occasion the launch of the book "The Entire Nation Turned into a University; Fidel and Higher Education, written by a collective of authors and printed by a Vietnamese publishing house.



The Congress’ agenda includes meetings of Cuban rectors with university authorities from Russia, Hungary and Brazil; the Forum of Ministers; the meeting of student organizations and the First Meeting of International Graduates of Cuban Universities.



Six forums will be part of the Congress including one dedicated to the relationships between universities and the entrepreneurial sector, also part of the event is a Expo-Fair and visits to different centers like the Municipal University College (CUM).lc





