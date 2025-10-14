Cuban citizen José Daniel Ferrer García left Cuba at the request of US government





Due to its importance, the Cuban News Agency transmits the full statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs below.



Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Cuban citizen José Daniel Ferrer García, along with members of his family, left the country on October 13, 2025.



The departure, for the United States, follows a formal request from the US government and Ferrer García's express acceptance, within the framework of the formalities of application and compliance with the law that exist between the two countries.



This procedure is based on the Prosecutor's Office's exhaustive evaluation of Ferrer García's legal situation; compliance with due process; consideration of the specific circumstances of the case; and the application of powers granted to institutions by law.



In January 2025, Ferrer García was granted early release while serving a sentence of 4 years and 6 months of imprisonment.



Due to repeated violations of the obligations and requirements established by the court, as set forth in the Criminal Enforcement Law and its Regulations, the benefit was revoked in April of this year.



Ferrer García remained subject to the precautionary measure of provisional detention imposed by the Prosecutor's Office, as he was charged with committing a new crime.



Once the investigation was concluded, this body, pursuant to its legal powers, decided to modify the precautionary measure of provisional detention.



The Cuban State reiterates its unwavering commitment to the enforcement of the law; the protection of the rights of all people; the defense of our sovereignty against smear campaigns; and the preservation of peace and constitutional order.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, October 13, 2025

(Taken from Cubaminrex)