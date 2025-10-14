Cuban Workers' Federation rejected exclusions from the Summit of the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban Workers' Federation by its Spanish acronym (CTC) rejected and condemned any attempt to minimize its voice and example at the 10th Summit of the Americas, scheduled for December in the Dominican Republic, which will address human security in its various dimensions as a main theme.



In a statement published in the newspaper Trabajadores, the Federation questioned what respect for security, diversity, and sovereignty can be discussed at that forum if people who have much to offer on these issues are excluded.



"Exclusionary Summit, Failed Summit" is the title of the publication, in which the CTC denounced that for the next edition, to be held from December 1 to 5 in Punta Cana, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are excluded, although it had previously been confirmed that all countries would attend.



It emphasized that US Secretary of State Marcos Rubio visited the Dominican Republic last February and on that occasion expressed his desire for a change of government in those countries before the Summit.



The CTC noted that at the Civil Society and Social Actors Forum, which will take place on the same date in Punta Cana, there will be no lack of condemnation of the 2025 version of the well-known Monroe Doctrine, and they will not be able to prevent Cuba's name from being shouted, applauded, and embraced.

It added that they will also not prevent condemnation of the threat and possible aggression by the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Cuba supports all dialogue, ties, and cooperation with Our America, from the Rio Grande to Patagonia, it stated in the text, which we transmit in full below:

Since the orchestrations for the Summit of the Americas began in December 1994, the boot of the US empire imposed the exclusion of Cuba from all invitations.



And it was precisely the peoples and governments of the continent who, little by little, opposed this whim and demanded our country's presence, which materialized at the 7th edition of the Summit in Panama in 2015 and later in Lima in 2018.



For the 2022 Los Angeles meeting, everything returned to its initial state, and although it had been confirmed that all countries would be present for the 10th Summit in the Dominican Republic (December 1-5, 2025), that decision was reversed in recent days, and three were excluded: Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Such a practice was expected after the visit to Dominican Republic in February of this year by U.S. Secretary of State Marcos Rubio, who had the nerve to say, "I wish there would be a change of government in those countries before the Summit."



No one better than Jose Marti, in his essay "Our America," to respond to this new attempt at political isolation that aims to be generated from a Summit of submission, rather than inclusiveness.



"The people must have one pillory for those who incite them to useless hatred; and another for those who do not tell them the truth in time."



Cuban Workers' Federation and the unions reject and condemn any attempt to minimize our voice and example in a forum that will address human security in its various dimensions as a central theme.



What respect for security, diversity, and sovereignty can be discussed at a Summit if peoples who have much to show on these issues are left out? The solidarity of the Dominican people and their unions is already felt with the country in our hemisphere that endures the most ruthless economic, commercial, and financial blockade.

At the Civil Society and Social Actors Forum, which will take place on the same date in Punta Cana, there will be no shortage of condemnation of the 2025 version of the notorious Monroe Doctrine.



And they will not be able to prevent Cuba's name from being shouted, applauded, and embraced. Nor will they be able to prevent the condemnation of the threat and a probable aggression by the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



Can a Summit of the Americas that supposedly values ​​unity ignore what is happening right now on the Caribbean coasts, with the deployment of US warships and planes?



These events flagrantly violate the Proclamation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, agreed upon in Havana in 2014.



Cuba supports all dialogue, ties, and cooperation with Our America, from the Rio Grande to Patagonia. It advocates for peace and security that the same person convening this tenth edition in Punta Cana either destroys or supports with his weapons and arrogance. An exclusionary summit, a failed summit.



Fidel Castro Ruz said it succinctly in 2009. “Who is demanding our exclusion now? Don't they understand that the days of exclusionary agreements against our people are long gone? (…) Those who should know it know it well, but we cannot be asked to remain silent in the face of unnecessary and unacceptable concessions.

Even the stones will speak!” This is Our America. There cannot be a Summit of submission.



Havana, Cuba,

October 12, 2025