Cuban FM begins official visit to Ethiopia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, is developing his official visit to Ethiopia today in Addis Ababa.



According to the Cuban Embassy to the East African nation, head of Cuban diplomacy arrived on Sunday evening at Bole International Airport, where he was received by the Minister of State for Water and Energy, Asfaw Dingamo, and the Deputy Director General for Europe and America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mulie Tarekegn.



Cuban foreign minister met Monday with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, with whom he highlighted the historic friendship and solidarity ties that unite the two nations.



"I expressed Cuba's interest in deepening bilateral relations, in terms of expanding economic, commercial, and cooperation ties," Rodriguez Parrilla commented on X regarding the meeting.



Likewise, the Cuban diplomat was received by Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairman of the African Union Commission, in an exchange that highlighted the historic ties of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation that unite Africa and Cuba.



Rodriguez Parrilla emphasized on X that during the meeting he reiterated the high priority that this continent represents for Cuban foreign policy.



Last July, Cuba and Ethiopia celebrated 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations, which, according to authorities from both nations, have been based on solidarity, mutual respect, and collaboration in various sectors, including education, health, water, and sugar.

