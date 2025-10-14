Cuban province hosts 26th National History Congress





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Gathered at the University of Las Tunas, delegates to the 26th National History Congress today began analyzing more than 100 presentations, following the opening of the event at the site where 157 years ago Major General Vicente Garcia established his headquarters to begin the Ten Years' War in this eastern territory.



The meeting, which will run until next Wednesday 15th, is the main scientific event for Cuban historians.On this occasion, of the research projects approved for the Congress, 87 were by professionals and 14 by students.



Yuniasky Crespo Baquero, head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, presided over the opening ceremony of the Congress, along with the main political and governmental authorities of the province of Las Tunas, and the presidents of the Institute of History and the Union of Historians of Cuba, Rigoberto Santiesteban and Jorge Luis Aneiro Alonso, respectively.



Aneiro Alonso emphasized the importance of October 13th for the country, the early uprising of the people of Las Tunas in the War of Independence, and the value of the Congress, whose delegates included a large group of PhDs and master's degree holders.

In parallel with the debate on the presentations, several committees departed for the municipalities to meet with the communities.



The morning session will include a visit to the municipality of Puerto Padre, the sub-venue of the event. In addition to a tour of historical sites and monuments, there will be a meeting at the emblematic Antonio Guiteras sugar mill, the country's main sugar producer throughout the history of the sugar harvest.



Wednesday the 15th, the last day of the Congress, will be devoted to conferences and the conclusion of committee work, as well as the closing gala at the Tunas Theater.





