Senior French intellectual describes as feat Cuban resistance against US aggressions

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (acn) French intellectual Salim Lamrani described as a feat the resistance of the Cuban Revolution against more than six decades of aggressions from the United States.



The Caribbean island remains firm despite the implacable siege imposed by Washington and also continues to develop a model of society that is an example for all the countries of the South, both at the level of national sovereignty and social conquests, he told Prensa Latina.

Regarding the 61st anniversary of the Cuban revolution of January 1, 1959, the academic and essayist said in Paris that those who believe in the values of independence, solidarity, equality, fraternity and freedom admire that process.

The fact that the Cuban people have remained standing, despite the multiple attacks from the North and that they have not given up, is a real feat worthy of admiration, Lamrani noted.

According to him, in the midst of such a hostile scenario, Cuba is an example of dignity and a universal message of emancipation.

It symbolizes the resistance of those under oppression. The Cuban people demonstrate that it is possible, in a geopolitical context of extreme adversity, to take collective possession of national resources and place the human being at the center of the society project, he added.