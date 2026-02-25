A crucial day for Cuba at the Softball Pan American Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, February 25 (ACN) Cuba will have two games today, namely Canada and the United States, in the Super Round of the Men's Softball Pan American Championship in Montería, Colombia.

In urgent need of wins, the players from the Island arrive in the round-robin wounded, but not defeated in spirit, despite their 1-0 loss to the reigning world champion Venezuela yesterday.

Now Team Cuba has a 1-2 record in this phase, given that the results of the opening round are carried over to the round robin.

This tournament grants six places for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima and five for the first phase of the World Cup, which elevates every play to game-changer level.

Today, aware that time is running out and history is watching, the Cubans will take to the field to play Canada at 2:30 p.m. and the United States at 7:30 p.m. Two giants, two battles and, in between, the will of a team that still believes in heroic deeds.