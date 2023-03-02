A peculiar Chinese restaurant in central Cuba





Ming King, a Chinese restaurant in the city of Camagüey, stands out to locals and visitors alike for its very peculiar neocolonial architecture, which breaks with the traditional styles to become one of the best examples of its kind in central Cuba.



Located next to Cuba’s largest urban park, near the city’s historic section—which boasts World Heritage status—the two-story building, former home of Dr. Luis A. Díaz Oms, a law graduate, is remarkable for its pitched roofs, square wooden beams covered with clay tiles and a doorway garnished by a tile roof supported by thick wooden columns, as well as for the semicircular openings on its second floor, fitted with French shutters and three balconies with iron railings.



The Ming King, as it is popularly known, occupies a building that preserves the typical features of neocolonial architecture, noticeable in its structure, floors and blinds as much as in its décor with elements of Chinese culture and traditions.



Its privileged position in the capital city of the province of Camagüey makes it an attractive place for both Cubans and foreigners who visit this region.



Specialists and experts in architecture are not wrong when they ponder the values of this construction that, according to local records, dates back to 1937 but has managed to outlive the ravages of time to stand as a major exponent of the said era in this patrimonial city.