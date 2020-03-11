Cuban central-east province to continue expanding its hotel infrastructure

CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Mar 11 (acn) The investment program executed in the tourism sector of the Cuban province of Camagüey allows the expansion of its hotel infrastructure and improves the state of other facilities.



The purposes of the aforementioned plan includes the termination of the San Juan de Dios hotel - in the historic center of the city -, scheduled for next May.

Yunesky Canteli, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the territory, told ACN that it will be a 28-room-4-star hotel.

On the other hand, MINTUR continues the actions on the beach of Santa Lucia - about 100 kilometers northeast of this town - to revive its nightlife and attract more visitors.

The Residencial Planta Real Hotel, belonging to the Cubanacan Group and with 35 rooms and four-star category, was inaugurated last July in this spa, the best beach in central-east Cuba.

In Cayo Cruz, in the north, the investment process is progressing to finish the Quebrada 21 A hotel next year, while the start-up of the Iberoestar Esmeralda is scheduled for next April, said Canteli, who added that actions continue with the objective of erecting a marina also next year.

The Valentin and La Marina Plaza & Spa facilities, with more than 600 accommodation capacities together, already operate in that cay.

Regarding this tourism peak season, Russia, Canada, Italy, Spain and Germany appear as leading markets, in that order, of this Cuban province.

The entire region of Camagüey has over 1,700 rooms and more than 20 hotels.