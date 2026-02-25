



HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The political event and military ceremony commemorating the 108th anniversary of the founding of the Red Army, Defenders of the Homeland Day, took place on Monday at the Mausoleum to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier in Havana, reported the Cuban Television Evening News.

Presiding over the commemoration were Major General Victor Rojo Ramos, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of the Political Directorate of the Revolutionary Armed Forces; Viktor Koronelli, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cuba; Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Fernando Gonzalez Llort, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and President of the Cuban Friendship Institute.

During the ceremony, floral offerings were placed at the Memorial to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier, located on the outskirts of Havana, as a tribute to the defenders of the Homeland.

Also in attendance were the Belarusian ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Barchuk, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and military attachés accredited to the country.

Colonel Aleksandr Mikhailov, defense attaché at the Russian Embassy in Cuba, stated that this date honors the memory of those who gave their lives for freedom and justice, defending the right to peaceful existence and supporting nations in their struggle for independence and sovereignty.

Mikhailov emphasized that the Cuban people respectfully preserve the memory of Soviet soldiers, which serves as a moral compass for new generations.

In a responding speech, Brigadier General Manuel Rodriguez Peñaranda, head of the Anti-Aircraft Defense and Revolutionary Air Force, highlighted the friendly nature of bilateral relations and Russia's role in strengthening Cuba's defense capabilities.

The tribute to the Red Army on its 108th anniversary is expressed in the universal phrase of gratitude that the Cuban people keep alive in their memory: "Your name is unknown, your deeds are immortal."

An expression that summarizes the respect and gratitude towards those who gave their lives in defense of freedom and sovereignty against Nazi-fascism.