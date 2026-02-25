Cuban Ministry of Public Health opens transportation service for its staff in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) With the opening of the Transmed Service on Monday, new possibilities are opening up to facilitate transportation for healthcare personnel in all municipalities of the capital to their workplaces.

At a ceremony held at the main office of the Workers' Transportation Company (Transmetro), those present welcomed this new initiative, financed by the Public Transportation Development Fund, which will provide a mobility alternative for workers in this important sector given the current challenging situation, complicated by the oil blockade imposed by the United States government on the entry of fuel into the country.

The fleet consists of 25 combustion buses, with 28 seats each, and nine electric minibuses, with a capacity of 13, on pre-established routes departing from neighboring municipalities to connect more than 30 hospitals in Havana, with round-trip service.

Eduardo Rodriguez Dávila, Minister of Transportation, emphasized that in this scenario of serious limitations for public transportation in general, exacerbated by fuel shortages, prioritizing the health sector has special significance due to its impact on the lives of the population.

It demonstrates the Cuban government's commitment to providing the most vital services despite these limitations.

He specified that these vehicles are expected to additionally support public transportation by transporting passengers to and from the first bus stops and back to the bus depot, for a fare of 20 pesos.

The Minister noted that this fulfills a much-needed project, which, while not initially meeting all demands, is part of the ongoing efforts to support the important work of healthcare workers for the people and thus maintain the nation's vitality, especially during these difficult times.

He noted that the initiative will be complemented by the delivery to other provinces of an additional 15 passenger minibuses and 34 cargo vans, all electric and intended for the same purpose, operated by provincial transportation companies under principles similar to those of Transmed.

This will expedite early arrival at work and also the departure, which was quite difficult given the transportation issues, he added.

The Transmed opening ceremony was also attended by Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, Vice Minister of Public Health, as well as other authorities from the sector and transportation companies.