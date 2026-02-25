Cuban Supreme People's Court encourages respect for property





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The Supreme People's Court promoted respect for property rights by detailing on its social media that the Cuban Penal Code, in Article 421, sanctions the usurpation of homes and premises as a crime against public order.

The law establishes that those affected must immediately report the matter to the competent authorities, who act through the National Revolutionary Police, the Municipal Housing Directorate, and the Councils of Administration to restore legality.

The court can impose precautionary measures, including pretrial detention, when the occupants refuse to vacate the property voluntarily.

Sanctions include fines and up to five years of imprisonment, with aggravating circumstances in cases of violence, involvement of minors, discrimination, or gender-based violence.