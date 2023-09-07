Cuba Yearbook 2002 Available Online





Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) The National Stats and Information Office (ONEI) launched on Wednesday the Cuba’s 2002 Yearbook (Anuario Estadistico de Cuba 2002) marking “Statistics Workers Day.”



September 6, 1970 was also the date of the first Cuban Population and Housing Census after the 1959 triumph of the Cuban Revolution.



The yearbook, which is online in Spanish Language at the ONEI webpage (http://www.onei.gob.cu/anuario-estadistico-de-cuba-2022 ) encompasses the most significant aspects of the country’s demographic, economic and social conditions starting with information about the national territory and ending up with the Cuban electoral process, said ONEI vice-director Evelyn Ramirez in a video conference on Wednesday.



Ramirez referred to the new design of the ONEI webpage (http://www.onei.gob.cu/ ), whose administrator, Juan Carlos Alfonso and had words of praise to all workers of the country’s statistics system.

The first Cuban yearbook under the revolution was published in 1972.