Cuban customs announces 14 kilograms of illegal drugs seized in its borders





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The General Customs of the Republic (AGR by its Spanish acronym) has shown its policy of Zero Tolerance to illegal drugs by the fact that from last January to May this year it seized 14 kilograms of chemical substances of this type at its borders.



Nelson Gutierrez Acosta, director of Risk Management and Control of the institution, clarified that in that period, the seizures were dominated by cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and synthetic cannabinoids (artificial chemical compounds) and in 12 of the cases the offenders were Cubans and eight foreigners of different nationalities and origins.



In these operations, the internal forces and their preparation with means and equipment stood out, as well as the opening in May 2022 of a modern office on Operational Communication in real time between international airports to counteract organized crime, illicit drug trafficking and prevent terrorism (AIRCOP).



Nelson Cordoves Reyes, head of the AGR, noted that its operation in Terminal Three of Jose Marti International Airport has yielded encouraging results and there are even plans to install it in the Juan Gualberto Gomez Airport in Varadero, Matanzas province, and others.



An essential objective is to achieve greater quality and agility in the services and attention to the population without detriment to the required security, in order to contribute to strengthening the economy, he argued.