Havana, a Gifted Tourist Destination





Havana, May 2 (ACN) Havana represents the social, cultural and political values of the country, said Luis Pino Naranjo, Tourism official, as he presented the capital city’s potentialities as tourist destination at the ongoing International Tourism Fair—FITCUBA 2023.



Havana was declared a Wonder City in 2016 by the New7Wonders Swiss Foundation given its attractions and the hospitality of its people.



In his presentation, Pino recalled the patrimony-related work and management carried out for years by departed historian Eusebio Leal, who led the huge investment project implemented in the Old Section of the city.



Thousands of visitors from around the world visit Havana to enjoy its cultural and patrimonial richness, said the official.



Old Havana, the historic center of town, was declared Cuba’s National Monument 40 years ago and was designated as Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 1982 by the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization