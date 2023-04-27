Havana to host International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) On the occasion of International Workers' Day, and 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine, the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and against imperialism will be held in Havana from April 29 to May 2, which will ratify the support of organizations and sectors from other countries to the people and the trade union class of the island.



The meeting, organized by the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) and the Cuban Friendship Institute, is expected to be attended by 1,000 international delegates and 200 national delegates, among them trade union leaders, leaders of solidarity organizations, political forces, personalities and social and popular movements, reported Granma newspaper.



According to Ismael Drullet Perez, member of the National Secretariat of the CTC, the Meeting will be a platform of international denunciation against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, and to demand the exclusion of Cuba from the list of State sponsors of terrorism.



The delegates will be projecting themselves to strengthen the support to the just causes of the people, in a political situation marked by the offensive of the right wing to hinder the revolutionary, democratic and popular processes, and will advocate for the defense of unity within the diversity among nations, said the trade union leader.



As part of the program, the foreign delegates are expected to meet and exchange ideas with residents of neighborhoods undergoing transformation in Havana, as well as to participate in the popular events celebrating May 1st.