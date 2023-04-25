Cuban minister of health holds talks with Bosnian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) As part of her official visit to Cuba, Željka Cvijanovi, president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, exchanged today with the head of Cuba's public health ministry, Jose Angel Portal.



As reported on Twitter by the ministry of public health, the meeting took place at the headquarters of that portfolio, with the presence of officials of the sector in Cuba and members of the visiting delegation.



Cvijanovi arrived in Havana on Monday night, and will extend his stay until April 26, in the first visit of a head of state from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Cuba.



According to authorities of both nations, there is a will to increase the economic-commercial exchange and cooperation, as well as to promote the potentialities in the field of health and medical services, agriculture, tourism, higher education and biotechnology.