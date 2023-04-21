Cuban PM received chairman of the Vietnamese national assembly





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz received on Thursday afternoon Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is in Cuba along with a large delegation from that Asian country.



During the meeting, the head of Cuban government ratified the willingness to continue expanding and strengthening bilateral relations with that nation, united to Cuba by a common history of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity, according to the presidential website.

Marrero Cruz recalled the official visit made last September to Vietnam, and stressed that the agreements adopted are constantly followed up by the country's top leadership.



The Prime Minister said that there is potential to continue increasing cooperation in areas such as inflation control, new economic actors, rice production, polyculture, corn planting and the presence of Vietnamese companies in Cuba for wholesale and retail trade, in order to ensure greater offers to our population.



For his part, Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, ratified that his nation will continue guaranteeing a stable supply of rice to Cuba.



Cuban PM was accompanied by deputy prime minister and head of foreign trade and investment, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, new co-chairman of the Cuba-Vietnam inter-governmental commission.



The meeting was also attended by the ministers of agriculture, science, technology and environment, and culture.