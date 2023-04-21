Cayman Island Authorities Return 50 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, April 20 (ACN) A group of 50 irregular Cuban migrants were returned from The Cayman Islands and The Bahamas by plane on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



Six were sent back from The Cayman Islands and 44 from The Bahamas according to the report, which adds that two of the returned persons were on conditional freedom at the time they illegally left the country, so they were sent back to face the revocation of such benefit by the corresponding court.



Another of the returned individuals was arrested after being circulated by the police for a presumed crime under investigation, the report added.



These two latest operations from The Bahamas and The Cayman Islands take the number of returned irregular Cuban migrants to 3 thousand 238 this year.



The Cuban Interior Ministry reiterated the commitment of the island’s authorities to an orderly, safe and regular migration and warned about the danger and risks for life entailed by any illegal departure by sea.