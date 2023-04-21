Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Meet Russia’s Serguei Lavrov





Havana, April 20 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Communist Party leader, welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov in Havana on Thursday.



A tweet by the Cuban presidency shared images of the meeting, which took place during the visit here by the Russian diplomat, who after the meeting addressed the local press to described his stay here as very fruitful.



Lavrov told reporters that during the dialog both sides confirmed the accords reached in different strategic areas during the visit to Russia by Diaz-Canel last November.



The Russian official confirmed his government’s support of the island against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, aimed at imposing US domination through blackmail and sanctions.



Serguei Lavrov arrived in Havana Wednesday evening, his last leg of a Latin American tour he kicked off April 17 which also took him to Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

