Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) reported that the Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov will travel to Cuba on April 19 as part of a tour scheduled to also include Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua to promote political, commercial, economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other forms of cooperation.



Lavrov will meet with the leaders and foreign ministers of these countries in order to strengthen the legal foundations of the modern world, the basic framework of which is the Charter of the United Nations.



Russia considers Latin America as a friendly region and one of the cores of a multipolar world with which that country intends to develop constructive cooperation without any external interference, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.