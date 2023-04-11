Campaign against US blockade boosts medical supply assistance





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The World Tsunami campaign against the blockade, organized by the Europe for Cuba channel, encouraged today the filling of a container of medical supplies on behalf of Canadian solidarity associations to the island.



According to Prensa Latina, Julio Fonseca, president of the Juan Gualberto Gomez Association of Cubans living in Toronto, said in a video-message that the shipment is dedicated to the tsunami against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Cuban family.



Fonseca recognized the importance of this initiative that will allow actions to be carried out in different countries and continents against the economic siege imposed by Washington on the island for more than six decades.



We give continuity with the container to this wave that is sweeping the world, down with the blockade, long live free Cuba," he stressed.



For their part, the coordinators of Europe for Cuba, Jose Antonio Toledo, Haydeline Diaz and Patricia Perez, said that the tsunami will reach different parts of the planet during April and May.



Among the actions planned are street activities, statements and denunciations on social networks about the unjust and criminal blockade, they said.



They advanced that each organization is responsible for preparing its activity, depending on its characteristics and possibilities, with the intention of achieving a worldwide reaction in America, Africa, Europe and Asia.