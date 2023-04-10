Cuban company resumes production of wheelchairs





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) The Angel Villareal Bravo Mechanical Company, located in the province of Villa Clara(central Cuba), will resume the production of wheelchairs after several years without manufacturing them.



Eliel Perez Perez, director of Ciclos Minerva, explained to Granma newspaper that there is a guarantee of financing and the necessary raw materials for the manufacture of a thousand chairs that will be destined to the Public Health and institutions that assist people with disabilities.



The entity, he said, expects to conclude the year with the manufacture of 18,450 mechanical bicycles, 6,000 motorcycles, 1,000 electric tricycles and 2,800 modules of shelves for warehouses, in collaboration with the Narciso Lopez Rosello Applications Company and the International Economic Association of Caribbean Electric Vehicles (VEDCA).



Perez Perez pointed out that the quantities for 2023 do not reach 50 % of the installed capacity, and are far from satisfying the high demand for each of these products.



Ciclos Minerva is implementing a new investment financed by the Almest real estate company, which will facilitate the installation of more modern and automated equipment (shearing machine, bending machine, lamination line, shot blasting machine and painting chamber) to increase the technological benefits in the production lines, he stated.