Cuban State Council convenes Constitutive Session of the National Assembly of People's Power

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) The Council of State, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and Law No. 127 Electoral Law, of July 13, 2019, agreed to convene the Constitutive Session of the National Assembly of People's Power,



in its 10th Legislature, for April 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.



The National Assembly of People's Power, when constituted for a new Legislature, elects from among its deputies its President, Vice President, Secretary and other members of the Council of State.



It also elects the President and Vice President of the Republic; and appoints, upon the proposal of the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Vice Prime Ministers, the Secretary and other members of the Council of Ministers.