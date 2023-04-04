Cuba marks anniversaries of the pioneer and youth organizations





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) On the occasion of the 61st and 62nd anniversaries of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) and the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM by its Spanish acronym), Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, congratulated today Cuban children and young people.



Congratulations dear militants of the hope and future of the nation; we feel part of you every April 4, said the President on Twitter.



On the same social network, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, celebrated the anniversaries, while showing his trust in the new generations



A huge hug was sent by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, to the members of the UJC and the OPJM whom he described as essence and inspiration to continue building together a more just and prosperous society.



On Twitter, the Parliament published a message from Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, in which he highlighted the vanguard role of Cuban youth throughout history, in defense of the Homeland, the Revolution and Socialism.



With enthusiasm, joy and trust in the future we celebrate this April of victories, said Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the UJC who presided over the national event held Tuesday in Villa Clara.



Other authorities and organizations of the country commemorated the date such as Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs; Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of the country, Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, the ministry of foreign affairs, the Communist Party of Cuba, among others.



The OPJM, founded on April 4, 1961, gathers Cuban children and adolescents from six to 15 years of age who voluntarily belong to it, with the authorization of their parents and assuming the duties and rights of being members of it.



On the same day, a year later, the UJC was born, whose members are considered the vanguard of Cuban youth, the main quarry for joining the ranks of the Communist Party of Cuba.



The UJC, forged in the Marxist-Leninist conception, maintains relations with 218 organizations from different parts of the world and is affiliated to the World Federation of Democratic Youth.