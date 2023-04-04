Cuban central province hosts national event for youth and pioneers day





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) In order to pay tribute to the Heroic Guerrilla in the year of the 95th anniversary of his birth, the Commandant Ernesto Che Guevara Sculpture Complex in Santa Clara will host today the national event for April 4, the feast of the Cuban youth vanguard.



To celebrate the 62nd and 61st birthdays of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) and the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym), respectively, Villa Clara has carried out, until today, an extensive plan of activities, which included productive works in agricultural centers of the province, meetings in communities with vulnerable situations, book presentations, lectures and shared concerts, Yoana Torres Saco, president of the UJC in the central territory, told the press.



This time, she explained, the event will be propitious to recognize, at the base of Che, outstanding young people and institutions at national level during the past year and to deliver 61 new cards of the UJC and 30 of the Communist Party of Cuba, as a sign of revolutionary continuity.



Founded in December 1988 and turned urn of the remains of the "Gerrillero de America" almost 26 years ago, the Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara Sculpture Complex has become an emblematic site of the city of Santa Clara, where every year entities and organizations return to dedicate results and new work objectives.